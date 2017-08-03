Connecticut Seeks Public Input On Revised Energy Plan

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has scheduled six public hearings over the next two months on its revised energy plan.

The Department came up with its first energy plan three years ago, focusing on natural gas and pipeline expansion in the hopes of reducing carbon emissions and increasing supplies of renewable energy.

Now they’re revising it to increase renewable energy generation and reduce vehicle emissions.

The meetings will be held in Willimantic, Bridgeport, New London, New Haven, Torrington and Hartford. The first meeting will be in Willimantic on August 14.