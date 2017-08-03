© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Seeks Public Input On Revised Energy Plan

WSHU | By Anthony Moaton
Published August 3, 2017 at 10:37 AM EDT
Courtesy of Pixabay
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has scheduled six public hearings over the next two months on its revised energy plan.

The Department came up with its first energy plan three years ago, focusing on natural gas and pipeline expansion in the hopes of reducing carbon emissions and increasing supplies of renewable energy.

Now they’re revising it to increase renewable energy generation and reduce vehicle emissions.

The meetings will be held in Willimantic, Bridgeport, New London, New Haven, Torrington and Hartford. The first meeting will be in Willimantic on August 14.

Connecticut NewsEnergyenvironmentConnecticut
Anthony Moaton
Anthony Moaton is a former fellow at WSHU.
See stories by Anthony Moaton
