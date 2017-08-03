Connecticut Announces Major Renovations To I-95

Connecticut is planning to make major renovations to Interstate 95 from the New York State border to Exit 7 in Stamford, beginning in 2021.

The work will cause traffic delays, but Kevin Nursick, with the state Department of Transportation, says maintenance of the highway is necessary.

“You will have a rehabilitated roadway, which means decades of solid use with minimal disruptions and damage from potholes and things along those lines that will be dragging us out there and causing inconveniences to folks on a routine basis.”

Nursick says officials are hoping to minimize the amount of traffic delays during construction.

“We’re gonna work very closely to look at the time frames where construction will take place so we that are definitely not impacting, or minimizing to the maximum extent, the impacts to morning and afternoon commuters. Obviously we have to get the work done at some point but we are going to look to mitigate that to the best of our ability.”

The project will involve resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, a new median barrier as well as drainage improvements and new lighting.

The project has an estimated cost of $157 million.