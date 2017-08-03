Access Health CEO Says Conn.’s Two Insurers May Leave Exchange

The CEO of Access Health Connecticut is warning that individual plans may no longer be available in the state’s health insurance exchange next year.

At a meeting of Access Health Connecticut’s Board of Directors on Tuesday, CEO Jim Wadleigh said the two remaining insurers in the exchange, Anthem and ConnectiCare, are complaining that the market is no longer financially viable.

“As I’ve been saying for the last few months, this is a threat knocking on our doors for the next open enrollment. Come the first week in September there is a chance that the two insurance companies currently participating in offering plans through Access Health will leave the individual market on exchange.”

There are concerns that the Trump administration may cut billions of dollars in federal subsidies to Obamacare.

“Even though much of what is being proposed are just that, proposals, I cannot stop thinking about the potential negative repercussions here in our state,” Wadleigh said.

Anthem and ConnectiCare must notify Access Health by September 8 if they plan to no longer participate in the exchange. Open enrollment for 2018 begins in November.