Cuomo On Long Island To Talk Economic Revitalization

New York Governor Cuomo was on Long Island on Wednesday to talk about two revitalization projects.

Governor Cuomo was at Jones Beach State Park to highlight the continued renovation of the beach, including the restored West Bath House and catering hall.

“Jones Beach should be once again an international tourist destination,” Cuomo said.

The Governor also announced that Hicksville had won the $10 million prize for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The program helps towns develop investment plans to attract businesses and young people.

“We have too many Main Streets that are dying. Let’s revitalize those downtown areas, which happen to be the hubs where mass transit is.”

Cuomo says that modernizing mass transit and fixing infrastructure is key to a stronger economy. The state has provided $121 million in funding to rebuild Hicksville Station.