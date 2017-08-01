‘Suffolk Shares’ Efficiency Plan Could Save County $37 Million

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a draft plan that would allow the county to share services with towns and villages in order to meet a deadline set by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The plan, named Suffolk Shares, could save an estimated $37 million over the next two years and could save even more in the future.

County legislature will review the plan in public hearings before it adopts a final plan by September 15.

After the hearings, Bellone, the ten town supervisors and 33 village mayors will vote on the draft plan.

Joint purchases of equipment and other goods could save up to $27 million and the use of shared equipment could save an additional $10 million.