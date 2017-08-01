Red Light Cameras Have (Mostly) Increased Motor Vehicle Safety On Long Island

Red light cameras in Suffolk and Nassau Counties appear to have made better drivers out of Long Island residents, resulting in fewer accidents.

An annual report on the counties’ red light camera programs shows little change in ticket revenue despite more cameras being added in Nassau.

The report also showed an over 40 percent decrease in some categories of accidents at red light camera intersections.

On the flipside, rear end collisions in Suffolk have increased by 30 percent, despite an overall reduction in injuries at red light camera intersections.

This increase in accidents at just under half of Suffolk camera intersections has led to calls by local lawmakers for an overall review of the program.

The red light camera program generated over $64 million across Long Island in 2015, down a little more than $2 million from 2014.