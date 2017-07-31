© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Navy Seeks Tool To Detect Mineral Found In Crumbling Foundations

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published July 31, 2017 at 10:37 AM EDT
crumblingfoundation_conncoalitionagainstcrumblingbasements_170206.jpg
Courtesy of Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements
/
The U.S. Navy is working to develop a new high-tech gadget that can quickly identify whether a debilitating mineral exists in concrete. That mineral is at the heart of a problem plaguing thousands of Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations.  

Late last year, unbeknownst to many Connecticut officials, the Navy began seeking out small businesses to invent a device that can quickly detect the iron sulfide pyrrhotite in concrete. It’s known to naturally react over years with water and oxygen, causing devastating damage to concrete basements and foundations.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command in Washington recently chose three companies to begin developing a portable device or test kit that can analyze pyrrhotite in damaged concrete structures.

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney, D-CT2, says the Navy took on the project since it’s a large consumer of concrete, and they wanted to make sure their structures were sound. He acknowledges the technology could be years away.

Courtney’s district includes many of the 36 Connecticut communities identified as potentially having the crumbling basement problem.

The estimated cost of replacing such foundations is between $75,000 and $150,000 per home. State officials have determined that thousands of foundations built after 1983 and poured with defective concrete from the Becker Quarry in Willington are at risk.

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
