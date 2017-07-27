First Span Of New Tappan Zee Set To Open In August

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the first span of the new Tappan Zee Bridge will open on August 25.

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will replace the Tappan Zee as the main link between upstate New York and Manhattan.

The bridge has been under construction since 2013 at a cost of nearly $4 billion.

Officials will shift four lanes of traffic to the new bridge when its first span opens on August 25. More traffic will be directed to that span later this fall.

The second span of the bridge is set to open in 2018.

Cuomo also called for the federal government to fulfill its commitment to split funding on the Gateway Project, which will construct and repair rail tunnels under the Hudson River connecting New York and New Jersey.