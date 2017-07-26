© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Trump To Visit Long Island To Discuss MS-13 Gang

WSHU | By Ian C. Schafer
Published July 26, 2017 at 10:51 AM EDT
trump_apalexbrandon_170726.jpg
Alex Brandon
/
AP

President Donald Trump will visit Suffolk County on Friday to address the presence of the violent MS-13 gang on Long Island.

Republican Congressman Peter King says that the president plans to discuss issues that law enforcement faces in their effort to eliminate the threat of gang violence on Long Island.

The gang is responsible for 11 killings on Long Island over the past year.

The Trump administration promised earlier this year to “demolish” MS-13, who Trump has referenced as a serious threat in the United States.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandgangsDonald TrumpMS-13