© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island Muslim Family Finds KKK Flyers In Their Mailbox

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published July 25, 2017 at 2:56 PM EDT
kkk_apstevehelbr_170725.jpg
Steve Helber
/
AP
Members of the KKK are escorted by police past a large group of protesters during a KKK rally in July in Charlottesville, Va.

A Muslim family in Malverne, Long Island, has been threatened with hateful messages in their mailbox, including one with a swastika and one that read, “The KKK is coming for you Muslims.”

Malverne Mayor Patricia McDonald released a statement: “We are outraged that someone can be this hateful. The Malverne Police Department and Nassau County are working together to find the individual. The mayor met with the family this morning, and the family agrees that this does not represent Malverne.”

Fliers advertising the KKK have been discovered multiple times over the last year on Long Island. Hate crimes increased 20 percent nationally in 2016.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandKKK