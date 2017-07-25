Legislature Overrides Malloy Veto On Affordable Housing Bill

Connecticut lawmakers have overridden Governor Dannel Malloy's veto of a bill that updates a longstanding affordable housing law.

On Monday night, the Senate voted 24-12 in favor of resurrecting the bill. Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives voted 101-47 in favor of the override.

A leading proponent of the bill is Representative Jonathan Steinberg, a Westport Democrat. During the floor debate, he encouraged the override of the governor’s veto:

“I encourage my colleagues to think twice about voting against this at this point in the game. Cause this is our last best chance at creating the incentives necessary. ”

The bill affects six towns, including Greenwich, Fairfield, Stratford and Milford. It would expand the types of dwelling units that would count towards those communities meeting statewide affordable housing goals. Proponents said the bill would curb "predatory developers” from abusing the system.

Malloy and other opponents of the bill said that the legislation weakens the state's affordable housing standards and makes it more difficult for moderate-income people to find affordable housing in communities where they work.