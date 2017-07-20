© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sec. Merrill Alarmed Over Trump’s Voter Fraud Panel

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 20, 2017 at 10:03 AM EDT
denisemerrill_apbobchild_170720.jpg
Bob Child
/
AP
Connecticut House Majority Leader Rep. Denise Merrill, D-Storrs, waits her turn to speak during a special session of the legislature at the state Capitol in Hartford, Conn., in 2009. Merrill now serves as Connecticut's secretary of the state.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission. Trump inaugurated the commission at the White House on Wednesday.

Merrill, who’s a Democrat, says she’s concerned Trump’s commission is an effort by the GOP to disenfranchise voters.

“I do believe that this is an effort to remove black and brown voters from the roles all over the country.”

Merrill is one of several Democratic and Republican secretaries of state from across the country who’ve refused the commission’s request to turn over voter information.

“What is this list all about? Why are they collecting all the voter information in the entire country in one place in the basement of the White House? That raises deep concerns for me.”

The Connecticut Secretary of the State was speaking to the New Haven Independent’s Paul Bass after returning from Washington where she discussed her concerns with a panel of U.S. House Democrats.

Trump kicked off his voter fraud commission by criticizing states that failed to comply with the commission's requests to turn over voter information. Trump said the commission would "protect" the nation's democracy and "uphold the integrity of the ballot." He insisted it would be nonpartisan and "follow the facts" wherever they might lead.

Connecticut News Connecticut Denise Merrill Elections Donald Trump Voting Government & Politics
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
