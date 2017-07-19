© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Cuomo Lays Out Vision For LIRR’s Future

WSHU | By Ian C. Schafer
Published July 19, 2017 at 3:23 PM EDT
cuomolirr_cuomo_170719.jpg
Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo
/
Flickr
In 2016, Governor Cuomo announced his proposal to significantly expand the Long Island Rail Road by adding a third track along the Main Line.

In a speech to the Long Island Association, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined his vision for the future of the Long Island Rail Road and the role it will play in the development of the Island.

Cuomo described planned renovations and his hopes for infrastructure on Long Island, including the long-discussed third track project of the LIRR.

“It took 70 years for us to do it. And we are now finally doing it. The money is in place, the approvals are in hand, we are underway with the construction.”

Renovations are planned for 39 LIRR stations and completion of the third track project is expected to increase rider capacity by 74 percent.

The project is expected to cost around $5.6 billion.

Tags

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandLIRRinfrastructureGovernor Andrew Cuomo