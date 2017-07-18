WalletHub: Connecticut Cities Among Worst For First-Time Home Buyers

Many of Connecticut’s largest cities have been ranked among the worst places in the country for first-time homeowners due to high costs and lack of amenities.

According to WalletHub, at least five of Connecticut’s cities rank in the bottom half of places to buy your first home. This includes Waterbury, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford, and Bridgeport.

Bridgeport and Waterbury were noted for having some of the highest real estate taxes, and Waterbury was noted as being one of the cities with the lowest median home price appreciation.

Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub, said, “I wouldn’t say it’s ‘You should or shouldn’t move here if you have your heart set on moving somewhere,’ I would say, ‘This is what you should be expecting if you are looking to relocate in a Waterbury, a Stamford, in New Haven.’

The rankings were based on a three-fold criteria based on affordability, real-estate, and quality of life. Data were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, and the FBI.

Hover over the cities below to see how they ranked:

Source: WalletHub

