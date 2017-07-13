Feeding Mothers And Children A Special Calling For Long Island Food Pantry

According to hunger-relief association Feeding America, over 10,000 toddlers on Long Island live with food insecurity.

A new Long Island food pantry is breaking from the pack as it focuses on the needs of those mothers and children.

The Mother and Child Ministry, a new program in Seaford, distributes food, clothes, and other items to the children of struggling parents.

Pantry officials say they wanted to focus on a demographic that other pantries missed. The Mother and Child Ministry has diapers, baby wipes and jars of baby food ready for parents to pick up.

The pantry operates every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.