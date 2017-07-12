Wages Dip In Connecticut In 2016

Weekly wages in Connecticut's four largest counties dropped in 2016. Yet, three of those counties still ranked higher than the national average, according to new federal data.

The New England arm of the Bureau of Labor Statistics says that average wages in Hartford, Fairfield and New London Counties declined by more than 3 percent in 2016. Wages in New Haven County declined just under 3 percent.

The Hartford Business Journal reports that average weekly wages in Hartford, New Haven and Fairfield Counties still ranked above the U.S. average of $1,067, placing them in the top quarter of the nationwide ranking.

Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham Counties showed weekly wages lower than the national average.