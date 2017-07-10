Rep. Himes Holds Town Hall, Says Trump Uses Fear For His Own Gains

Congressman Jim Himes, D-CT4, spoke at a town hall meeting in Westport last week. He urged residents of his district to remain hopeful about America despite the current political climate in Washington.

Himes told the audience of about 800 that Republican President Donald Trump is using fear to advance his agenda.

“We’re in a moment – and I’m not afraid to say so, even though it may sound partisan – where our president uses fear and division. It’s incumbent on people like me to not disrespect that fear, not to say, ‘You’re wrong,’ but to actually offer an aspirational alternative.”

In response to concerns about the resignation of the director of the Office of Government Ethics, Himes said he’s confident Trump will not be able to undermine the country’s system of checks and balances.

“The fundamental institutions of our democracy are standing strong. It took two seconds after the original travel ban, which is a racist piece of garbage, for the Ninth Circuit to say, ‘Oh, no you won’t.’ The judiciary, including conservative judiciaries, are doing exactly what they are designed to do and standing up and saying no you won’t to the president of the United States.”

Himes’ forum was the largest of three congressional town halls in Connecticut on Thursday.