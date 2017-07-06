MTA Announces Commuting Alternatives During Penn Station Repairs

MTA officials announced an array of options for Long Island commuters during Amtrak's infrastructure renewal plan at Penn Station, which is expected to reduce rush hour service by 20 percent throughout the summer. The changes will affect travelers on weekdays from July 10 through September 1.

Beginning Monday morning, the LIRR will add several early morning and afternoon trains, add two more cars to other trains, set up ferry travel at Hunters Point and offer 200 buses for Long Island commuters.

MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota says Monday will act as a test to see what commuters need during the summer.

“We will have an operations center here at MTA headquarters, as well as at the various other facilities that we have so we can evaluate what is going on live and communicate with all our customers.”

MTA officials say two ferries will carry commuters from Glen Cove to Manhattan. The New York Cruise Line will go to Wall Street/Pier 11 and can carry 149 passengers. It departs at 6:10 a.m. and arrives at 7:30 a.m. The National Ferry will go to 34th Street and can carry 225 passengers. It departs at 6:35 a.m. and arrives at 7:45 a.m.

Because of the extensive track work, Amtrak’s Empire Service line, which normally runs between Albany and Penn Station, will once again run some trains into Grand Central Terminal. Three roundtrip trains will run each day.

Taxis and local transit will be available for transfers between Penn Station and Grand Central.

The MTA says it will monitor Amtrak’s progress at Penn Station and hold it accountable to the September 1 deadline.

MTA officials urge commuters to use MTA Alerts on their phone or to check the LIRR summer schedule website for updates.