Long Island Lawmakers Urge VA To Repurpose Vacant Hospital Buildings

The Long Island congressional delegation wants the Veterans Administration to either demolish or repurpose several vacant and aging buildings at the Northport VA Medical Center.

In an open letter to the VA, the members of Congress said the money used to maintain the buildings could be better used to provide service to veterans. They support the VA’s nationwide proposal to repurpose vacant buildings.

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin says that eliminating these buildings nationwide could save taxpayers close to $23 million each year. The VA hopes to finish the project within two years.