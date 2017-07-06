© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island Lawmakers Urge VA To Repurpose Vacant Hospital Buildings

WSHU | By Ian C. Schaefer
Published July 6, 2017 at 3:04 PM EDT
va_apcharlesdharapak_170706.jpg
Charles Dharapak
/
AP
The seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, D.C.

The Long Island congressional delegation wants the Veterans Administration to either demolish or repurpose several vacant and aging buildings at the Northport VA Medical Center.

In an open letter to the VA, the members of Congress said the money used to maintain the buildings could be better used to provide service to veterans. They support the VA’s nationwide proposal to repurpose vacant buildings.

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin says that eliminating these buildings nationwide could save taxpayers close to $23 million each year. The VA hopes to finish the project within two years.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandVeterans Affairs