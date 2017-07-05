Rep. King Firm On Keeping Russia's Oyster Bay Compound Closed

U.S. Representative Peter King, R-NY2, is against a possible Trump administration deal to return Russia’s compound on Long Island.

King says that while presidents have the authority to make whatever deal they think is in America’s interest, Russia’s Long Island compound should not be on the table.

“I’ve seen no signs at all that Putin is in any way changing his policies, that he is acting any more reasonably, and any more less confrontational. So as of this moment, if I were president, I would not be returning anything until we got concessions.”

The Obama administration closed Russia’s Oyster Bay compound last year in response to Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

But as President Trump gets ready to meet Putin later this week, the White House may return the compound to improve diplomatic relations. Putin’s security advisor says that Russia’s patience “has its limits.”

King represents parts of Oyster Bay and doesn’t think the compounds should be returned until Russia admits to its role in the election.