Funding Restored, Bus Service Will Resume Between LIRR And Jones Beach

Bus service from the Long Island Rail Road to Jones Beach will be restored starting Thursday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced $200,000 in funds to bring back the Nassau Inter County Express, or NICE, bus service between the Freeport LIRR station and the beach.

Nassau County was forced to cut back on service to the beach at the end of June because of its budget difficulties.

The new funding is the result of negotiations between the state Parks Department, the Department of Transportation, the Empire State Development Corporation, and Nassau County.

The buses will run hourly on weekdays, and half-hourly on Saturday and Sunday.