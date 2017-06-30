Babylon Hires Engineering Firm To Oversee Superstorm Sandy Repairs

The Town of Babylon in Suffolk County has hired an engineering firm to make sure that Superstorm Sandy recovery project deadlines are met.

Town officials have finalized a $1.3 million contract with Syosset-based engineering firm LiRo Group.

The firm will be paid through a grant of $26 million from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Projects include the replacement of bridges, installation of generators and infrastructure improvements to minimize flooding.

LiRo will oversee the completion of eleven projects with a deadline of 2022.