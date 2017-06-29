Suffolk County Cracking Down On Underage Drinking

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says his department is monitoring social media in order to crack down on underage drinking this summer.

Sini held a press conference on Wednesday to remind residents about the consequences for violating the social host law, which says that it’s illegal for anyone over 18 to host underage drinking at their home.

“We’re not going to tolerate adults facilitating the underaged drinking by minors. It's a dangerous behavior, it's a public health issue. We take it very seriously in Suffolk County.”

Anyone 18 or older found violating the law will be charged with a misdemeanor. First time offenders could be fined up to $500. Second-time offenders could be fined up to $1,000, and jailed for up to one year.