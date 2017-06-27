Pro-ISIS Group Claims It Hacked Long Island Town Website

A Long Island town shut down its website after a pro-ISIS group claimed to have hacked into it.

The group known as Team System Dz posted on Facebook that it hacked into Brookhaven’s website on Sunday.

Town officials have yet to confirm whether or not the website was attacked, but the site is still offline.

The pro-ISIS group has hacked into other government sites, including the website of Ohio Governor John Kasich.

The group continues to brag about their hacks on Facebook as they spread messages against American governments.