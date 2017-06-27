© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Pro-ISIS Group Claims It Hacked Long Island Town Website

WSHU | By Ronny Reyes
Published June 27, 2017 at 10:54 AM EDT
computercode_pixabay_170627.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A Long Island town shut down its website after a pro-ISIS group claimed to have hacked into it.

The group known as Team System Dz posted on Facebook that it hacked into Brookhaven’s website on Sunday.

Town officials have yet to confirm whether or not the website was attacked, but the site is still offline.

The pro-ISIS group has hacked into other government sites, including the website of Ohio Governor John Kasich.

The group continues to brag about their hacks on Facebook as they spread messages against American governments.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandBrookhavenHacking