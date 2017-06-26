Suffolk County Unveils New Pedestrian Safety Program

The Suffolk County Police Department announced a new program to educate pedestrians and motorists on reducing fatal crashes.

The Pedestrian Safety and Enforcement Program is a statewide initiative to reduce fatal car crashes involving pedestrians.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says pedestrians can now receive a summons for not using a crosswalk when available. Patrol cars will also fine motorists who violate yield signs.

“Our goal here is to inform and change behavior. We use education and enforcement to do that and our ultimate goal is to save lives.”

The department says pedestrian error remains the number one cause of car accidents.

Motor vehicle accidents have increased by 10 percent in 2016 and pedestrians are seeing greater involvement in serious accidents.