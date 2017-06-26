Sens. Blumenthal And Murphy Hold Emergency Healthcare Hearing

Connecticut’s Democratic U.S. senators say they plan to use public testimony from state residents in their fight to try to defeat the GOP healthcare bill this week. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy hosted a field hearing in New Haven City Hall on Friday to gather public testimony on the GOP’s healthcare overhaul. More than 200 people showed up to voice their concerns about the bill.

Westville Alderman Adam Marchand says that many of his constituents now have healthcare due to the Affordable Care Act. “Prior to the passage of that law, it was unaffordable to them, or because they have an existing medical condition, which precluded them being covered or because they just couldn’t navigate the system because it was so complicated and difficult to understand. And so I know that there are people who live in my neighborhood who will lose coverage if this Republican travesty is allowed to happen.”

Christine Geraci of Durham is a working mother of twins, Mackenzie and Cameron. Mackenzie was born with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes obesity and intellectual disability. Christine has been working with numerous specialists to improve the well-being of her daughter.

“I have no doubt in my mind that if we are able to continue down our current path of the proper therapies and doctors, Mackenzie will be able to have a fruitful life. I am terrified if the rug comes out from underneath her, that she will become just another statistic. We have all heard that early intervention will lead to less insurance costs in the future, so why are we gonna take that away?”

As of Sunday evening, Republicans do not have enough support to pass the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the healthcare overhaul urgent because the status quo is hurting middle-class Americans.