LIRR Reducing Fares For Commuters Who Avoid Penn Station

The Long Island Rail Road will give fare reductions of up to 25 percent to commuters who travel to Brooklyn or Queens instead of Penn Station during this summer’s track work at Penn.

The fare reduction will apply to daily, weekly, and monthly tickets to Atlantic Terminal, Nostrand Avenue, East New York, Long Island City, and Hunters Point Boulevard between July 10 and September 1.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the MTA to give the discounts in order to encourage riders not to travel all the way into Penn Station during what he’s called the "Summer of Hell."

Amtrak will perform significant repairs to its infrastructure at the station this summer, reducing capacity by up to 20 percent.