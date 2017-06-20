Fla. Governor Visits Norwalk To Lure Businesses South

Florida Governor Rick Scott met with business leaders in Norwalk, Connecticut, on Monday. Scott is again trying to lure Connecticut businesses to the Sunshine State.

Scott made a similar trip to Connecticut in 2015 for what he called his economic redevelopment mission. Then last year, he invited Yale to relocate to Florida after Connecticut lawmakers debated taxing Yale’s endowment.

Scott’s latest visit comes as health insurance giant Aetna considers moving its headquarters out of Hartford, where it’s been since the 1800s. Scott says he would love for every company in Connecticut to come to Florida where taxes and regulations have been cut since he took office.

A spokeswoman for Governor Dannel Malloy says that it’s “no wonder” Scott would look to Connecticut and be envious of the state’s high quality of life, good schools, and skilled workforce.