DEA Makes First Carfentanil Arrest In Connecticut

Federal authorities have made their first arrest in Connecticut related to the possession of carfentanil, the opioid that is said to be 10,000 times stronger than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

Officials say 43-year-old Charles Thelusma was arrested last week and charged with possession and intent to sell.

Police made the arrest after an investigation in which they allegedly purchased illegal substances, including carfentanil, from Thelusma.

The drug has surfaced in New England only in recent months.

Connecticut’s chief medical examiner last week confirmed a man in Norwalk died in April from an overdose involving carfentanil.

It’s typically used as an elephant tranquilizer.