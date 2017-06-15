New Penn Station Concourse A Pleasant Surprise For Commuters

Long Island commuters were surprised Thursday morning by the opening of a new concourse at Penn Station.

The concourse connects the Long Island Rail Road with the Farley Post Office building. It has direct access to all of the LIRR tracks and evokes an open and airy space, with artificial skylights and bright lighting.

The new concourse is the first phase of the Moynihan Station Project, which Governor Andrew Cuomo says he expedited to have it open before this summer’s LIRR service disruptions.

The second phase of the project, a $1.6 billion train hall and concourse, is expected to be finished by late 2020.