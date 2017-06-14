Stamford Pays $6M To Settle Christmas Fire Lawsuit

Stamford, Connecticut, will pay more than $6.5 million to settle one of three lawsuits filed by the family of three girls who died, along with their grandparents, in a 2011 Christmas morning fire.

The fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomar and Pauline Johnson.

The city had been accused of failures in inspecting renovations at the home.

Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed when it was announced last month.

But Stamford Probate Court papers obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media show the city will pay over $3.8 million to the children's estates.

Fees for lawyers amounted to more than $2.5 million.

The settlement also includes a $250,000 annuity for the Stamford chapter of the Girl Scouts of America.