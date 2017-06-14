© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Stamford Pays $6M To Settle Christmas Fire Lawsuit

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published June 14, 2017 at 11:33 AM EDT
stamfordchristmasfire_aptinafineberg_170614.jpg
Lisa Fineberg
/
AP
Firefighters investigate a house in Stamford, Conn., where an early morning fire left five people dead on Christmas morning 2011.

Stamford, Connecticut, will pay more than $6.5 million to settle one of three lawsuits filed by the family of three girls who died, along with their grandparents, in a 2011 Christmas morning fire.

The fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomar and Pauline Johnson.

The city had been accused of failures in inspecting renovations at the home.

Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed when it was announced last month.

But Stamford Probate Court papers obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media show the city will pay over $3.8 million to the children's estates.

Fees for lawyers amounted to more than $2.5 million.

The settlement also includes a $250,000 annuity for the Stamford chapter of the Girl Scouts of America.

Connecticut News
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
