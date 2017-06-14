Long Island Town Upset With MTA Ferry Service Plan

The Long Island Village of Sea Cliff has voiced opposition and concern with the MTA’s planned ferry service between Glen Cove and Manhattan. The ferry is meant to ease stress on the Long Island Rail Road during scheduled Penn Station repairs.

Sea Cliff Village Administrator Bruce Kennedy says the service would send ferries through Sea Cliff’s recreational waters, posing safety and environmental concerns.

“Every summer we have anywhere from 30 to 70 children on 12-foot sunfishes learning how to sail within the harbor, and the channel that goes to the creek, to this ferry terminal, is within 100 feet of the shoreline.”

Kennedy said that the Village Board first heard of the plan through the media and that he is unaware of any environmental review plans.

This would be the first time since 2001 that Glen Cove’s ferry terminal would see use.