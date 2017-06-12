LIRR Releases Plans For Penn Station Track Work

The Long Island Rail Road today made public a plan to deal with this summer’s track renewal work at Penn Station.

The LIRR will add three rush hour trains and 36 more cars to every existing train. Two new ferry routes and 200 coach buses will also be available for commuters to get in and out of Manhattan. They will also modify schedules and cut service by about 20 percent into and out of Penn Station starting next month and through August.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson advised travelers to prepare now for a ‘‘difficult and challenging summer,’’ according to Newsday.

Commuters, advocates and lawmakers had called on the LIRR to reduce fares during the service reductions.

Ronnie Hakim, the interim executive director of the MTA, said, “We’ve chosen to focus on providing service and creating a multifaceted plan, which we think gives customers as many choices as possible to inform what their commutation options are.”

Meanwhile, two LIRR commuters have filed a lawsuit against the MTA.

The lawsuit, filed Saturday in New York State Supreme Court in Mineola, alleges that train delays and equipment breakdowns have caused significant overcrowding and dangerous situations. The suit seeks class action status for anyone who had a monthly pass in May.

Attorney Paul Liggieri who filed the suit says the two plaintiffs are leaders of a much larger class who are outraged.

“This lawsuit was filed because there is outrage from all of the LIRR commuters and we want answers from the MTA LIRR. The fact of the matter is that we are angry as hell and we aren't going to take it anymore.”

Liggieri says the LIRR owes its customers, especially monthly pass holders, a reasonable duty of care, which must include safety and sanitary conditions.

The plaintiffs seek unspecified damages, attorney fees and reimbursement of monthly LIRR passes for the month of May.

The MTA declined to comment on pending litigation.