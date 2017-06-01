Sen. Schumer Calls Paris Accord Withdrawal ‘Monumental Mistake’

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says President Trump’s removal of the United States from the Paris climate accord is a “devastating failure of historic proportions,” which will go down as one of the worst things to happen in the 21st century.

“I think that withdrawing from the Paris accord is a historic, monumental mistake that we will pay the price for for the next several generations.”

Schumer warns that the region will face rises in the sea level and more Sandy-like catastrophic flooding.

He says climate change will also have an effect on local farming and food production.

He says instead of “putting America first,” it puts it last in recognizing science and in world leadership.