Long Island News

Sen. Schumer Calls Paris Accord Withdrawal ‘Monumental Mistake’

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published June 1, 2017 at 5:51 PM EDT
schumer_apcarolynkaster_170601.jpg
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., joined by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., right, and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., left, speaks during a news conference about the Paris climate agreement Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says President Trump’s removal of the United States from the Paris climate accord is a “devastating failure of historic proportions,” which will go down as one of the worst things to happen in the 21st century.  

“I think that withdrawing from the Paris accord is a historic, monumental mistake that we will pay the price for for the next several generations.”

Schumer warns that the region will face rises in the sea level and more Sandy-like catastrophic flooding.

He says climate change will also have an effect on local farming and food production.

He says instead of “putting America first,” it puts it last in recognizing science and in world leadership.

Long Island NewsLong IslandClimate ChangeDonald TrumpChuck SchumerParis Accord
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
