GOP Senators Reject Gov. Malloy's Labor Deal

Republicans in the Connecticut Senate announced on Wednesday that they are rejecting a labor concession agreement negotiated by Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy and state employee union leaders. The deal is for $1.5 billion in labor givebacks to help balance the state’s next two-year budget.

Connecticut Senate Republican President Len Fasano of East Haven says it’s concerning that the deal offers state workers job security for the next five years and locks in benefits including wage increases of nine to 11 percent. He says this is too generous.

“I don’t know any place where you work a certain number of years and you have medical benefits for the rest of your life. I don’t know of any other place that has a medical plan with no deductibles and low co-pays.”

Fasano says his caucus is proposing two plans. One would call for renegotiating the deal with the state employee unions. The other would require passing new laws if the unions refuse to return to the negotiating table.

“We have the power within the legislature to change statutes prospectively and currently that can achieve a savings.”

Lawmakers are seeking to balance the state’s next two-year budget, which is projected to be about $5 billion in deficit. Governor Malloy has said he won’t be seeking more labor concessions than the $1.5 billion reached in the agreement.