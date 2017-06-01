© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Despite Agreement, No Plan For Islanders To Play At The Coliseum Next Year

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published June 1, 2017 at 10:50 AM EDT
islanders_apadamhunger_170601.jpg
Adam Hunger
/
AP
Ottawa Senators center Colin White (82) looks to control the puck between New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech and Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (42) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in New York in April.

There are no plans for the New York Islanders to play any regular season games at the Nassau Coliseum next year, despite an agreement that calls for at least four to be played at their old home.

When Nassau County signed a contract with Bruce Ratner in 2013 to lease the Coliseum, it called for the Islanders to play two pre-season and four regular season games at the renovated arena.

The team had recently moved to the Ratner-owned Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

However, Ratner sold his majority stake in both the Barclays Center and the company leasing the Coliseum to Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov. And Charles Wang sold the Islanders to Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin.

Ledecky has said in the past that neither current principal signed the agreement.

The NHL tells Newsday that the Islanders have not asked for permission to move the home games to the Coliseum.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
