© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Remembering The Legendary Frank Deford, 1938-2017

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 30, 2017 at 10:05 AM EDT
frankdeford_apsusanragan_170530.jpg
Susan Ragan
/
AP
Frank Deford, editor and publisher of The National Sports Daily, holds a proof of the final front page of the newspaper after a news conference at the paper's offices in New York in 1991. Deford passed away Sunday in Key West, Florida.

The beloved NPR sports commentator Frank Deford passed away Sunday. A longtime resident of Westport, Connecticut, he was a familiar voice on NPR’s Morning Edition for nearly four decades. He left behind 1,656 commentaries – many of them from WSHU’s studio in Fairfield.

Listeners knew Frank Deford for his always poetic, often philosophical musings for NPR on sports that always seemed to touch on so much more. He delivered his first of what he called his little homilies in 1980. About ten years later, he started recording them at WSHU’s studio. Every week, WSHU Production Director Julie Freddino was always listening from the booth.

“I remember the joy. He would wave his arms around, and put everything into it. And you could tell how much he loved sports, how much he loved being able to tell these stories…Every week, when he was done, he’d look up to see my face. And he was always surprised – like, ‘Oh, it was good? You liked it?’”

She did – and so did millions of listeners.

Frank Deford delivered his final commentary earlier this month. He said nothing pleased him so much as knowing he’d helped listeners appreciate sports just a little more.

“Thank you for listening. Thank you for abiding me. And now, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, I bid you goodbye, and take my leave.”

Deford was also a senior contributing writer for Sports Illustrated and a senior correspondent for HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. He passed away Sunday at his home in Key West, Florida. He was 78.

Read NPR's full obituary.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutSportsFrank Deford
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin