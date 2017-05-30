Arrests Of Undocumented Immigrants Up 30 Percent In New York

Arrests of undocumented immigrants sought for deportation on Long Island and the New York City area have increased by over 30 percent since January.

Figures obtained by Newsday show that 687 undocumented immigrants were arrested between January 20 and April 29 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s New York Office.

An ICE official tells the paper that three-quarters of the arrests are of people who have been convicted of serious crimes.

However, the numbers also include a significant number of immigrants who simply entered the country illegally or have overstayed their visas.

Officials say the arrests are consistent with President Trump’s emphasis on immigration enforcement.

The New York Field Office includes New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. There is no specific breakout by county.