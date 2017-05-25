Poll Shows Depths Of Unpopularity Of Trump And Congress Among New Yorkers

President Trump, who’s never been very popular in New York, has reached an all-time low in the opinions of voters, according to a new poll.

According to the Siena College survey, Trump is viewed unfavorably by around two-thirds of New Yorkers, with only his core base of some of the state’s Republicans still standing by the President.

The numbers for Congress are even worse, with only 21 percent approving of Democrats in Congress, and 17 percent support for Republicans. Siena spokesman Steve Greenberg says the numbers include a figure among Independents not registered in a party that he’s never seen before. Just 5 percent of Independents view GOP members of Congress favorably, 94 percent of Independents rate them unfavorably.

“I don’t think I have ever seen a job approval rating for anybody be 5-94,” Greenberg said.

But Greenberg says it’s still too early to read any election consequences into the numbers. It’s a long time until November of 2018. But he says any elected official right now should be “worried.”