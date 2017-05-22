Cuomo Urges Trump To Fund Penn Station Improvements To Avoid ‘Disaster’

In a plea from one New Yorker to another, Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., urged President Donald Trump to help what he called a “crisis” at Penn Station.

Amtrak announced emergency track repairs that could shut down two tracks at a time for six weeks this summer.

Cuomo wants the federal government to treat the situation like a natural disaster and provide funds for upgrades and transportation alternatives.

Speaking on WCNY’s Capitol Pressroom on Monday, Cuomo said, "I’m asking the President, we’re six weeks away from this, please, we need federal cooperation and assistance. It is an impending disaster.”

The request follows recent track breakdowns and derailments at the station Amtrak owns and maintains.

A bipartisan coalition of local members of Congress have issued a statement in support of the Governor.