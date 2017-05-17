© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Protestors Out In Force Ahead Of Trump's Coast Guard Commencement

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 17, 2017 at 9:54 AM EDT
1 of 9
Several dozen people came out to protest President Trump at New London's Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park on Tuesday. The President is to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London on Wednesday.
Abdullah Aljunaydil
2 of 9
Several people hold homemade signs beneath the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.
Saleem Hajay
3 of 9
Demonstrators hold signs from the Unitarian Universalist Association's social justice campaign, Standing on the Side of Love.
Abdullah Aljunaydil
4 of 9
One of the event's younger demonstrators.
Saleem Hajay
5 of 9
Others stood as cars and pedestrians passed by.
Abdullah Aljunaydil
6 of 9
A woman holds her sign in a quieter area by the memorial.
Saleem Hajay
7 of 9
Activists cheered and made noise with tamborines as people walked by.
Abdullah Aljunaydil
8 of 9
Two women demonstrate as they sit near the crowd.
Abdullah Aljunaydil
9 of 9
The controversy over the President's alleged ties to Russia were a common theme.
Saleem Hajay

Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the New London-based Coast Guard Academy Wednesday and that’s prompted rallies from his supporters as well as his critics.

It’s normal for presidents to deliver commencement speeches at the Coast Guard Academy. President Obama gave the commencement speech last year. But they’re usually not accompanied by protests.

Tuesday night, Karen Mangiacotti, with the group Unify and Resist, led about 60 activists in a call-and-response style reading of the U.S. Constitution outside New London’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

“We unify because together we are stronger than fear or hate or this administration or the President.”

Unify and Resist’s rally was the first of several planned to coincide with Trump’s visit. Mangiacotti condemned many of Trump’s actions, but said activists also wanted to show their support for the Coast Guard.

“Tonight we gather not only in resistance, but in celebration. We are celebrating the Coast Guard cadets, who are such a beloved part of this community. And we celebrate because you know what, at least for today, we can. And because this is what democracy looks like.”

A Pro-Trump rally is scheduled for Wednesday morning in the same park just outside the Coast Guard Academy, where they’re expected to share space with anti-Trump protesters.

Tags

Connecticut NewsU.S. Coast GuardConnecticutNew LondonDonald Trump