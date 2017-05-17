Protestors Out In Force Ahead Of Trump's Coast Guard Commencement

Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the New London-based Coast Guard Academy Wednesday and that’s prompted rallies from his supporters as well as his critics.

It’s normal for presidents to deliver commencement speeches at the Coast Guard Academy. President Obama gave the commencement speech last year. But they’re usually not accompanied by protests.

Tuesday night, Karen Mangiacotti, with the group Unify and Resist, led about 60 activists in a call-and-response style reading of the U.S. Constitution outside New London’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

“We unify because together we are stronger than fear or hate or this administration or the President.”

Unify and Resist’s rally was the first of several planned to coincide with Trump’s visit. Mangiacotti condemned many of Trump’s actions, but said activists also wanted to show their support for the Coast Guard.

“Tonight we gather not only in resistance, but in celebration. We are celebrating the Coast Guard cadets, who are such a beloved part of this community. And we celebrate because you know what, at least for today, we can. And because this is what democracy looks like.”

A Pro-Trump rally is scheduled for Wednesday morning in the same park just outside the Coast Guard Academy, where they’re expected to share space with anti-Trump protesters.