© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Pro- And Anti-Trump Groups Clash Outside Coast Guard Commencement

WSHU | By Saleem Hajay
Published May 17, 2017 at 6:48 PM EDT
1 of 12
People milled about once they reached the park.
Saleem Hajay
2 of 12
Anti-Trump protestors march from downtown New London to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park on Wednesday as President Trump delivered the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy.
Saleem Hajay
3 of 12
Saleem Hajay
4 of 12
Two women hold their homemade sign referring to Trump's television show, The Celebrity Apprenctice.
Saleem Hajay
5 of 12
One woman showed her support for various issues on which she disagreed with President Trump.
Saleem Hajay
6 of 12
Another demonstrator held a sign alluding to the President's mental state.
Saleem Hajay
7 of 12
At least one canine protestor showed up.
Saleem Hajay
8 of 12
Pro-Trump demonstrators gathered at a spot close to the anti-Trump faction.
Saleem Hajay
9 of 12
A pro-Trump demonstrator spoke in defense of the President.
Saleem Hajay
10 of 12
One woman made known her opinion on former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Saleem Hajay
11 of 12
Bikers for Trump were one of the larger organized groups in the pro-Trump camp.
Saleem Hajay
12 of 12
One woman expressed her feelings about Trump's delivering the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy.
Saleem Hajay

About 250 protesters marched in New London, on Wednesday as President Donald Trump delivered a commencement speech to the Coast Guard Academy. Most were showing their opposition to Trump, who’s been increasingly under fire.

Protester Beck Jordan-Young, who has nieces, nephews and brothers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, says she worries Trump’s decisions have put them at risk. Among other things, Trump faces accusations he disclosed classified information to Russian officials.

“To invite him to speak at the graduation of Coast Guard Academy is a particular kind of slap. His actions over the past few weeks have shown he has zero understanding of our national security.”

Protesters chanted, “Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!” They marched from downtown New London to a park just outside the Coast Guard Academy, where they were met by about 50 Trump supporters. The two groups clashed, verbally and loudly.

Seth Vitco, with the group AntiCom, which he described as a right-wing reactionary group, says he respects protestors’ right to free speech.

“So far things are just a shouting match, we hope it stays that way, but if things do escalate, we hope they don’t, we don’t intend to provoke anything, we do have armed men here. Open carry, legal, all that.”

Kim Abraham, who teaches yoga at the Coast Guard Academy, says she came because she was curious about the protests, but she’s not crazy about the shouting and arguing between the pro- and anti-Trump factions.

“This is the thing we’ve been trying to get beyond since the beginning of time. We need to sit down and talk to each other. I don’t think this is good problem solving behavior – this battle behavior, this fighting.”

An earlier version of this story stated that Beck Jordan-Young has relatives in the Coast Guard. Her relatives serve in the other four branches of the military, not in the Coast Guard.

Tags

Connecticut NewsU.S. Coast GuardConnecticutNew LondonDonald Trump
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More