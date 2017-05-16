Health Aide Charged With Endangering Developmentally Disabled

A former aide at a group home in Suffolk County has been charged with endangering the welfare of developmentally disabled residents.

Andrew Hatcher worked at the Centereach Intermediate Care Facility, a state-run group home on Long Island.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Hatcher tied one of the residents up in her bed and left her that way overnight. She was found the next morning in a urine-soaked bed with injuries to her legs and feet.

Schneiderman also says Hatcher failed to perform bed checks on patients every 15 minutes as required.

He faces up to four years in state prison if convicted.