Island Harvest Partners With U.S. Postal Service On Food Drive

Stamp Out Hunger, the nation’s largest single-day food drive, will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday.

On Long Island, Island Harvest is teaming up with the National Association of Letter Carriers and the U.S. Postal Service to pick up food throughout Long Island.

Island Harvest CEO Randi Shubin Dresner says it’s easy to donate.

“All it takes is donating a can or a bag of food, and just leave it at your mailbox. Your letter carrier will do the rest.”

The food will be organized at various collection sites and distributed to soup kitchens and food pantries.

Island Harvest hopes to collect over 450,000 pounds of food in this year’s drive.

About one in ten residents on Long Island and Connecticut are at risk of hunger and food insecurity.