Amtrak Public Hearing After Another Nightmare LIRR Commute

Amtrak officials have few details about the plan to shut down several tracks this summer at New York’s Penn Station. They testified at a New York State Assembly public hearing looking into the recent problems at the nation’s busiest train station.

Amtrak CEO Wick Moormon says the track work needs to be done, and needs to be done as soon as possible. He pointed to the recent derailments and massive delays at Penn.

“They highlight the vulnerability and the fragility of Penn Station. Old infrastructure, decades of underinvestment by all of the users of the track and station concourse levels, and a massive increase of use have created a very fragile state.”

But he couldn’t say how many tracks would be affected during the two extended work periods in July and August, or how many trains on would be cancelled. He said he hopes to have the answer next week.

Moorman also said there will be an additional shutdowns sometime next year.