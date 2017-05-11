© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Long Island News

Amtrak Public Hearing After Another Nightmare LIRR Commute

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published May 11, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
amtrakceowickmoorman_apmarklennihan_170511.jpg
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman holds a news conference in New York's Penn Station in April.

Amtrak officials have few details about the plan to shut down several tracks this summer at New York’s Penn Station. They testified at a New York State Assembly public hearing looking into the recent problems at the nation’s busiest train station.

Amtrak CEO Wick Moormon says the track work needs to be done, and needs to be done as soon as possible. He pointed to the recent derailments and massive delays at Penn.

“They highlight the vulnerability and the fragility of Penn Station. Old infrastructure, decades of underinvestment by all of the users of the track and station concourse levels, and a massive increase of use have created a very fragile state.”

But he couldn’t say how many tracks would be affected during the two extended work periods in July and August, or how many trains on would be cancelled. He said he hopes to have the answer next week.

Moorman also said there will be an additional shutdowns sometime next year.

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandAmtrakPenn Station
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan
