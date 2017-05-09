© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Jury Selection Begins In New Haven Rabbi Sexual Assault Case

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 9, 2017 at 3:06 PM EDT
rabbigreer_newhavenindependent_170509.jpg
Paul Bass
/
Courtesy of New Haven Independent
Rabbi Daniel Greer

Jury selection is scheduled to start tomorrow in a civil trial for a Connecticut rabbi accused of sexual abuse. Rabbi Daniel Greer, the principal of the Yeshiva of New Haven, is accused of molesting a teenage student hundreds of times between 2001 and 2005.

The student, now 29, says Greer sexually abused him at more than a dozen locations in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, including at school, in motels and at Greer’s home. His lawsuit alleges Greer abused at least one other male student at the all boys school.

Greer is still principal of the New Haven school. He faces civil charges only and hasn’t been criminally charged. He’s denied the allegations, and his attorney questioned the student’s decision to wait 14 years before coming forward.

Greer initially invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid testifying at the trial, but his request was denied and he’s been ordered to testify.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutRabbiSexual Abuse
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin