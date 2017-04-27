Suffolk County Suing Ex-Conservative Party Chair Walsh Over Illegal Overtime

Suffolk County has filed a lawsuit against former county Conservative Chairman Edward Walsh in an attempt to recoup the salary and overtime Walsh illegally accepted.

Walsh was convicted of accepting more than $400,000 illegally for salary and overtime as a corrections lieutenant, when he was actually golfing and gambling.

The county suit also claims that Walsh received nearly $50,000 in pay for unused sick days and vacation time.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has asked for Walsh’s separation pay to be withheld.

Walsh is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, but his lawyers are trying to delay it.