© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New Accusations May Delay Sentencing In Walsh Corruption Case

WSHU | By Alicia Bermudez
Published April 26, 2017 at 10:19 AM EDT
islipcourthouse_wshunewsstaff_160316.jpg
Julio Avila
/
WSHU
The Alfonse M. D'Amato United States Courthouse in Central Islip.

Former Suffolk County Conservative Party Leader Edward Walsh faces new federal accusations that he cheated the county out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Prosecutors also say he tried to influence the testimonies of three potential witnesses at his corruption trial last year.

Walsh was convicted last April of wire fraud and theft of government services. He was accused of pocketing $200,000 when he was supposed to be working at a county jail but instead was golfing, gambling and partaking in political activities.

Walsh has not been charged with any crime under the new accusations, but a judge is allowed to consider them when deciding on a sentence.

His defense team is pushing to delay the sentencing which was originally scheduled for Friday.

Walsh’s lawyers want a pre-sentence hearing because they believe that these new accusations have caused federal prosecutors to unfairly try to enhance Walsh’s sentence.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandcorruptionSuffolk CountyEdward Walsh