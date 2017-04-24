© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Used Cars Sold With Unrepaired Safety Recalls

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published April 24, 2017 at 12:25 PM EDT
cars_apgenejpuskar_170424.jpg
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Chevrolet cars on a dealer lot in Pittsburgh in January.

Investigators in New York have found hundreds of used cars sold to consumers with unrepaired safety recalls. Only a tiny fraction of the people who bought those cars were ever told of the problems.

The open recalls include unintended acceleration, airbag problems, brake loss and loss of steering.

When recalls are issued, owners are notified and can get repairs free of charge. But with massive recalls, there are often long wait times and shortages of parts. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says that used car buyers just assume used car dealers fix the problems.

“But in our investigation my office found was far from the case," Schneiderman said.

Currently, there is no federal law forcing used car dealers to make those repairs. Nor are the disclosure requirements clear. For consumers, it's a guessing game. Safety advocates are currently suing the Federal Trade Commission and several states for lax oversight.

Tags

Long Island NewsTransportationNew YorkEric SchneidermanAutomobilesUsed Cars
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane