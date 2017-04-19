Rep. King To Hold Hearing On Long Island Gang Violence

Congressman Peter King, R-NY2, will hold a congressional hearing on Long Island following last week’s discovery of four bodies at a Central Islip park.

King made the announcement Tuesday night at a monthly community meeting that was also attended by Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini and County Executive Steve Bellone.

The community has been shaken by a series of suspected MS-13 gang-related killings. King has called the gang “a growing threat to decent, hardworking people on Long Island.”

In a telephone town hall held last month, King had said he would try to convince President Donald Trump to come to Long Island and see the impact of gang violence.

King said he intends to have the field hearing in the next four to six weeks.

The first of the four funerals for the victims was held Wednesday morning.